  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
FAMILY & PARENTING

Good Samaritan finds, repairs child's wheelchair

EMBED </>More Videos

A man in Sanford repairs a wheelchair for a 13-year-old boy after the chair flew off the back of a truck.

By
LEE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
A child's wheelchair fell off the back of a pickup truck near Sanford and a Good Samaritan took it upon himself to help.

Randy Todd saw a wheelchair fly off the bed of a truck, and he decided to stop and pick it up.

The head support was bent, the fabric was ripped and it needed repairs.

He decided to fix it up at his shop, Todd's Upholstery, for free.

The chair belonged to 13-year-old Alex Rodriguez.

Alex is a survivor of traumatic brain injuries and moves using the right side of his body.

The chair is specially designed for this injury and costs the family $7,000.

The family searched for hours on the side of the road for the wheelchair.

They were finally able to pick it up today, excited to have Alex's means of getting around back.

Alex's mom and Todd's Upholstery both posted about the wheelchair on Facebook and within minutes, after hundreds of shares, they were connected.

"It's just the right thing to do and there needs to be more of this in the world," said Todd.

"I have to admit I'm still speechless right now," said Alex's dad Christopher Rodriguez. "I have to admit within a short amount of time I got to know him, he's probably one the most kindhearted amazing people I've met," he said of Todd.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familydisabilitygood samaritanLee County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Want a bigger bed? Firm offers 12-foot-wide family-sized mattress
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
Louisburg woman distraught after losing cherished bracelet
Family donates embryos after freezer malfunction
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Top Video
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
New relaxation therapy for soldiers and veterans
More Video