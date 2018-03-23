Police think missing father, 2-year-old daughter could be in Charlotte area

Travis and Te'Myah Plummer (Credit: Authorities via WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
Authorities are searching for a man and his daughter who were reported missing from Virginia. Police think the pair may be in the Charlotte area.

The Richmond Police Department do not think 37-year-old Travis Plummer or his daughter, 2-year-old Te'Myah Plummer, are in danger but have been reported missing.

"We would like to hear from whomever may be caring for Te'Myah Plummer, probably a family member," said Major Crimes Sgt. Frank Scarpa to WSOC. "We need to confirm that she is safe."

Te'Myah is described as black with a light complexion. She was last seen by family members in Richmond in August.

Her father, Travis Plummer, is described as black, 5' 8", with a medium complexion, and weighs roughly 250 pounds.

Detectives think the pair may have relocated to the Charlotte area, or perhaps Jersey City, New Jersey.

Anyone who may know where the father and daughter could be is asked to call Scarpa at (804) 646-6772
Related Topics:
missing childrencharlotte newsCharlotte
