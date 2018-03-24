SPORTS

Duke, Kansas both eager to feel that Final Four experience

Duke looks ahead to Sunday's battle against another traditional heavyweight in Kansas.

By
OMAHA, Neb. (WTVD) --
For the 21st time in school history, Duke will play with a Final Four trip on the line.

The Elite Eight is a first for everyone on Duke's roster except for Grayson Allen. On the other side, Kansas is quite familiar with this spot - but also carries with it the taste of disappointment.

There are no changes in philosophy for Duke in the Elite Eight.



"This is our next big game," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "We approach the tournament, each game is a championship game. This is the fourth championship game that we'll play"

That next loss is the last in college basketball for perhaps all of the Blue Devils starting five. Allen has a burning desire to help this group experience that next step before the clock runs out.

RELATED: Krzyzewski tirade puts a 'little pop' in Duke's step

"I know what the Final Four feeling is like," Allen said. "I know what the national championship feeling is like. I really want to do that with this group and have these guys experience that too, and experience that with them."

Marvin Bagley III said what he's feeling isn't pressure.

"I'm not the only one experiencing this, and we got a lot of other guys experiencing this as well so that helps a lot," Bagley said. "That's bringing us closer as each game comes."

The Jayhawks have lost in the Elite Eight each of the last two years. The Big 12 champs would like to harness that pain and use it to push them over the top.

"Anytime you lose and end the season it just sticks with you, said Raleigh native and Kansas star Devonte' Graham. "You always want to come back and get to it again. We're here again and we're going to take another stab at it."

Krzyzewski is tough to beat in this spot, going 12-2 all-time in the Elite Eight.

On the other side, Bill Self is 13-2 all-time against teams from the ACC. Something has to give.

Krzyzewski loves having too "blue bloods" battling at this stage.

"It's great when you have two programs of this nature, of this status in the history of our game play for a final four berth," he said. "I think it's great for our game."

Duke and Kansas are scheduled to tip off at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.
