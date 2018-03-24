Family escapes, but fire burns Johnston County home

A family escaped a house fire in Johnston County on Saturday.

By
WILLOW SPRING, NC (WTVD) --
A family of six is homeless after a fire ripped through their Johnston County on Saturday.

The flames broke out Saturday afternoon in a garage in the 3400 block of Sanders Road in Willow Spring.

The house - mainly the garage - was just a charred structure in the aftermath.



Three people were inside the home when it caught fire. Flames ripped through the second floor and smoke was visible as firefighters worked to get it under control.

The fire chief told ABC11 that everyone was able to get out of the house and that no one was injured.

The semi-attached garage sustained the most damage

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The American Red Cross has been called in to help the displaced family.
