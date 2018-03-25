BREAKING: @DurhamPoliceNC investigating two threats made against @ShopSouthpoint today, most recent called into mall security office around 7 p.m. No one had to be evacuated. #ABC11 — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) March 26, 2018

Durham Police are investigating two threats made against The Streets at Southpoint Mall Sunday.Sgt. Mark Fitzgerald tells ABC11 bomb threats were called in several hours apart, one in the afternoon, another coming into the mall security office around 7 p.m.Officers cleared the first scene but later returned after the new threat was made.Several officers were on scene investigating, but Fitzgerald said no shoppers had to be evacuated.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.