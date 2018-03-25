Sgt. Mark Fitzgerald tells ABC11 bomb threats were called in several hours apart, one in the afternoon, another coming into the mall security office around 7 p.m.
Officers cleared the first scene but later returned after the new threat was made.
BREAKING: @DurhamPoliceNC investigating two threats made against @ShopSouthpoint today, most recent called into mall security office around 7 p.m. No one had to be evacuated. #ABC11— Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) March 26, 2018
Several officers were on scene investigating, but Fitzgerald said no shoppers had to be evacuated.
