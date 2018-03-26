Teenage girl dies after Raleigh apartment fire; police say fire was intentionally set

EMBED </>More Videos

A teenage girl who was critically injured in a Raleigh apartment fire last week has died and authorities are now saying the fire was intentionally set. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A teenage girl who was critically injured in a Raleigh apartment fire last week has died and authorities are now saying the fire was intentionally set.

The fire broke out Thursday at an apartment complex off Lynn Road on Riveroak Turn.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Authorities said 16-year-old Dale Murphy was home when the flames broke out.

An eyewitness said the victim was pulled from a bathroom in a first-floor unit and taken to the UNC Burn Center, where she later died.

READ MORE: Teenage girl in critical condition after Raleigh apartment fire

After more than a week of investigating, fire crews determined that the fire was intentional; however, they have not said how the fire was started.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
apartment fireburn injurieswake county newsteen killedRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police give 'all clear' at Southpoint Mall
Durham police charge two men in multiple armed robberies
Rick Santorum: Students should learn CPR, not seek gun laws
Raleigh man found guilty of killing wife, 2-year-old daughter
Students collecting food for other students during spring break
Officer hit, injured while directing traffic at Durham Academy
Man's back, leg injured during Cumberland County shooting
FTC investigating Facebook's privacy practices
Show More
14 member nations expel Russian diplomatic staff over poisoning of ex-spy
SC dad withheld hearing aid from 8-year-old daughter, police say
Baby shot while sitting in mom's car outside Texas barber shop
Handcuffed man steals cruiser when NC cop takes emergency call
Remington files for bankruptcy protection after Sandy Hook lawsuits
More News
Top Video
Raleigh man found guilty of killing wife, 2-year-old daughter
Police give 'all clear' at Southpoint Mall
The Wheelmobile is coming to Raleigh and Durham!
Officer hit, injured while directing traffic at Durham Academy
More Video