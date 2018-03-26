SPORTS

Eagles DE Bennett surrenders on charge of injury to elderly

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles DE Michael Bennett appears in Texas courtroom. Watch raw video from March 26, 2018.

HOUSTON --
Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro defensive end Michael Bennett has surrendered to authorities in Houston on a charge that he injured a paraplegic woman as he tried to get onto the field after last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.

Bennett made a brief court appearance Monday where the judge set his bond at $10,000 on a felony count of injury to the elderly. He was expected to post bail and be released.

Bennett was a spectator at the game at NRG Stadium in Houston in February 2017 when he tried to get onto the field immediately afterward to see his brother, Martellus Bennett, a tight end for the Patriots at the time.

Prosecutors allege he pushed through security personnel, including a 66-year-old woman in a wheelchair who was a stadium employee.

The Eagles acquired Michael Bennett from the Seattle Seahawks in a trade this offseason.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportselderlynflPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
I-Team: NCCU players cry foul after 10 cut from women's basketball team
Hurricanes still in playoff mix as they host Senators
Emotional Grayson Allen reflects on 'abrupt' end to Duke career
Duke falls in overtime to Kansas, 85-81
More Sports
Top Stories
Fort Bragg soldier reported missing
Local rap artist shot in Raleigh home invasion
Watch out for "Suspicious Account Activity" scam call
I-Team: NCCU players cry foul after 10 cut from women's basketball team
Protesters angry over mistreatment of dogs at Sampson County Shelter
Police give 'all clear' at Streets at Southpoint
Spring is here, and so are rising gas prices
Durham police charge two men in multiple armed robberies
Show More
Rick Santorum: Students should learn CPR, not seek gun laws
16-year-old girl dies after intentional Raleigh apartment fire
Chatham County Sheriff's Office purchases body cameras
Raleigh man found guilty of killing wife, 2-year-old daughter
Students collecting food for other students during spring break
More News
Top Video
News Digest for March 26, 2018
I-Team: NCCU players cry foul after 10 cut from women's basketball team
Wake County family will 'Egg your Yard' for a good cause
Protesters angry over mistreatment of dogs at Sampson County Shelter
More Video