Car, SUV involved in rear-end crash on I-85 in Durham

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3271067" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video: Rear-end collision on I-85 in Durham.

A disabled SUV was struck from behind by a car Tuesday night on I-85 in Durham. leaving at least one person injured.It happened on northbound I-85 under the Washington Street bridge - between the Duke Street and Roxboro exits, an ABC11 crew at the scene said.A woman was removed from the SUV, a Ford Explorer, and placed into an ambulance.Durham Police said no injuries appear life-threatening.The driver of the Toyota Corolla was checked out by emergency workers but did not appear to be seriously injured.No other details were immediately available.