Female police chiefs empower college students in Meredith College discussion

Female police chiefs, including those from Raleigh and Durham spoke at Meredith College.

Josh Chapin
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Four female police chiefs from the Triangle spoke Tuesday night at Meredith College about what it's like to serve.

Six chiefs came in total - from Raleigh, Durham, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville, Winston-Salem and Littleton.

"I sit before you a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault," said Chief Patrice Andrews from the Morrisville Police Department.

Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown of the Raleigh Police Department told the group of mostly young women that "they should always seek opportunities to learn." She also suggested young women be inspired by the national conversation.



"We are in a profession that speaks to giving back - in trying to leave someone in a better place than you found them," Chief Deck-Brown said. "What better way to empower others and mentor others?"

Durham Chief CJ Davis also spoke of what it was like being a police officer now vs. when she got into the profession 30 years ago.

"I was ready for law enforcement back then," Chief Davis said. "But law enforcement wasn't quite ready to have that many women entering this field. It's vastly changed now. Being a police chief and being a female police chief, we can make sure we have balance opportunities and diversity within our departments. We all bring something important to the table."

Students packed Carswell Auditorium for the event.



"I thought it was very empowering and I really enjoyed it," said Cassie Faircloth, a Meredith College junior.

Olga Monroe, also a junior, felt inspired.

"I feel like it was really interesting to see these women - to see how they've gotten to their jobs," she said.
