Paperwork clears for K-9 officer; Nero gets new toy

By now you know Nero lost his Kong and filled out paperwork for a new one. We have some great news this morning!



The purchase order for #FayPD #K9 Nero's new Kong was approved and he is ready for work!



Have a GREAT Day Nero! pic.twitter.com/WYmKvT7oe7 — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) March 28, 2018

Good news, Nero's paperwork has cleared and he's been given a replacement for his lost, beloved toy!On Monday, the Fayetteville PD said on Twitter and Facebook that the K-9 officer has lost his favorite Kong toy over the weekend.Not unlike his human co-workers, he too had to fill out the paperwork for a replacement - and clearly, he's enjoying his new "equipment."