CRIME

Second person charged after Facebook video showed baby smoking marijuana

EMBED </>More Videos

A second person has been charged after a video on Facebook showed a baby smoking marijuana.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A second person has been charged after a video on Facebook showed a baby smoking marijuana.

The 20-year-old mother of the 1-year-old baby was arrested last week.

EMBED More News Videos

Brianna Ashanti Lofton is facing multiple charges.



Now 18-year-old Allan Maldonado is also facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a child and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The arrest warrant states that Maldonado "knowingly...caused, encourage and aid..." the child to smoke a marijuana blunt.

A version of the video that's received more than 1 million views was posted by a user who urged the mother's arrest.

The Raleigh Police Department has arrested the mother of the baby seen smoking in a viral video on Facebook.



The 10-second video showed the hand of an adult off-screen holding what appeared to be a cigarillo to the child's lips. The child then appeared to inhale and puff smoke.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
raleigh newscrimeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Police: Raleigh man exposed himself in apartment lobby
Garner police search for man accused of stabbing wife, assaulting teen
How safe is Garner? Some wonder after recent rash of crime
Police: Drunk woman arrested for making lewd comments to Easter Bunny
More crime
Top Stories
March 28 marks anniversary of devastating 1984 NC tornado outbreak
UPDATE: DA says no prosecution of Raleigh officers after man's death in police custody
Check those blue envelopes! Valpak slipping random $100 in coupon mailings
Construction underway for Autryville firehouse destroyed by tornado
Police: Raleigh man exposed himself in apartment lobby
41-year-old man dead in Sanford officer-involved shooting
Gentrification fears in Raleigh as 80-year-old church up for sale
Planned Parenthood asks Disney for princess who's had an abortion
Show More
Teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old student in classroom
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Texas daycare
Fighting poverty with high tech: Raleigh techies head to Haiti
Cyclist, school bus collide on Cary Parkway
Autopsy reveals new details about death of man in Raleigh police custody
More News
Top Video
Construction underway for Autryville firehouse destroyed by tornado
Durham hosts inaugural 3 on 3 basketball tournament to help nonprofits
41-year-old man dead in Sanford officer-involved shooting
Wake Co. job fair: More than 3,500 hospitality positions
More Video