Duke's Marvin Bagley III will enter the NBA draft

A look at the some of the best moments from Marvin Bagley III's one year at Duke.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
He was a phenomenon from the first day he took the court in Durham. A dominant, dunking double-double machine. That bobbing hair, that impossible athleticism.

Marvin Bagley III was only ever going to be a relative visitor at Duke, but boy did he leave his mark.

From Duke's official release:

"No freshman has done more in his freshman year than Marvin," said head coach Mike Krzyzewski. "He's broken every record and he's really represented us at the highest level. I'm proud of him because he came in late and he adapted at the highest level. We wish him well. He and his family have prepared him well for this move. He's ready. I can only see great things happening for him."



In his one season in Durham, Bagley III etched his name all over the Duke record books. He broke nine Duke freshman records including points (694), scoring average (21.0), rebounds (366), rebounding average (11.1), 30-point games (7), double-doubles (22), dunks (98), 15+ rebound games (8) and 20-10 games (12).

The Phoenix, Ariz., native was named both the ACC Player and Freshman of the Year after becoming the 13th player to lead the conference in scoring and rebounding. He was the first Blue Devil and first conference freshman to accomplish the feat. He was also named an AP All-American

Marvin Bagley III had his 13th double-double of the season.



Bagley is a lock top 5 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft and will certainly at least be under some consideration for No. 1 overall. It's stunning to think what he would've done back in the days of three-to-four-year college careers and even more preposterous when you consider that he could've been playing high school ball this year. We're all lucky to have seen No. 35 do his thing up close this year.

Bagley did not say in his post whether he would hire an agent but is expected to be a high lottery pick.

He's the first player from this group of Blue Devils to announce his draft decision, and the 12th Duke freshman to declare for the draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
