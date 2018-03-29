TRAFFIC

Tractor trailer carrying cabbage overturns on US 64 in Zebulon

EMBED </>More Videos

A truck carrying cabbage overturned in Zebulon Thursday morning.

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) --
A tractor-trailer carrying cabbage overturned on US 64 in Zebulon Thursday morning, closing two lanes of the highway.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway.

According to police, a vehicle merged from the Arendell Avenue on-ramp onto US 64 eastbound in front of the tractor-trailer. The driver of the truck tried to avoid the car and then lost control, hitting the guardrail and flipping onto its side.



A large amount of cabbage spilled out onto the highway.

Three other cars were also hit and damaged by debris.

Police say charges are likely for the driver that failed to yield to the truck.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffictraffictraffic accidenttraffic camerasZebulon
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Traffic signal can't come soon enough for 'dangerous' Apex intersection
A look at Triangle-area traffic and road conditions
Current Triangle traffic
Low visibility, wet roads slow morning commute
More traffic
TRAFFIC
Car, SUV involved in rear-end crash on I-85 in Durham
Traffic signal can't come soon enough for 'dangerous' Apex intersection
A look at Triangle-area traffic and road conditions
Tractor-trailer catches fire, causes delays on I-40 W in Raleigh
More Traffic
Top Stories
ESPN: Grant Hill to enter Basketball Hall of Fame
It's raining ... satellites?
Suspect in Walnut Creek half-million-dollar heist takes plea deal
Amtrak derails in Halifax County, no injuries reported
Man sought in shooting of two at Durham Walmart
Fish oil may help pregnant women prevent asthma in babies
Wilmington woman accused of stealing salad facing deportation
Family angered by DA report in Raleigh man's in-custody death
Show More
9-year-old girl missing since 2016 found safe after tip from TV show viewer
Mom says 'miracle' needed for Leesville Road HS drug problem
Second person charged after Facebook video showed baby smoking marijuana
Mom upset after special-needs student goes on long field trip without permission
Selma Middle rebrands mascot, but at what cost?
More News
Top Video
Amtrak derails in Halifax County, no injuries reported
Man sought in shooting of two at Durham Walmart
Family angered by DA report in Raleigh man's in-custody death
Mom says 'miracle' needed for Leesville Road HS drug problem
More Video