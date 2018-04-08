In mid-March, Oak City Comic Con took over downtown Raleigh.In the crowds of congoers and cosplayers were a bride and groom.Kayla Cason never thought she would be dressed as Wonder Woman at her wedding, but inside of a white banquet hall.But she, along with her new husband's love of all things superheroes, allowed for a heroic twist on their big day.It was Mario - or at least a man cosplaying as Mario - who suggested to the couple to say "I do" in front of thousands.It was also Mario who officiated the wedding."He was like, 'You should do it at the con!'" said Carlos. "We were like what?" Kayla said. "They'll let us do that?"With a symbol of hope (a Superman emblem ) on the married finger of the bride and groom, the couple celebrated their honeymoon in Thailand.So, whats next for this couple?"Infinity war! We already got our tickets!"