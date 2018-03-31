MEGA MILLIONS

Winning $521 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey

(Shutterstock)

NEW JERSEY --
One very lucky person who bought a Mega Millions ticket in New Jersey is now a multi-millionaire - he or she is the single winner of the $521 million jackpot.

The lucky numbers were 59 - 46 - 28 - 11 - 31, Mega Ball 1.

The jackpot winner will receive the fourth largest jackpot in the history of the game. No one has matched all six numbers drawn since January.

No one lucked out in Tuesday's drawing, so the prize jumped from $458 million to $521 million with a $317 million cash option.

Mega Million's website did not list where, exactly, the winning ticket was sold.

The odds of picking the correct numbers on five white balls and one yellow ball in the Mega Millions game are one in 259 million. For Powerball, it's one in roughly 292 million.

Revamps to the country's two big lottery games in recent years decreased the odds of picking all the numbers needed for the top prize, though officials point out it has increased the number of winners who score smaller prizes that range from $1 million to $5 million, depending on the game.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Top 10 largest US Lottery Jackpots
1. $1.6 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
2. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
3. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois, and Maryland)
4. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)
5. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)
6. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)
7. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)
8. $559.7 million jackpot, Powerball, Jan. 6, 2018 (one ticket, New Hampshire)
9. $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana)
10. $487 million, Powerball, July 30, 2016 (one ticket, from New Hampshire)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financeu.s. & worldlotterymega millionsNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEGA MILLIONS
Mega Millions climbs list of largest jackpots in history
Mega Millions jackpot at $458M for winning numbers drawing Tuesday night
Lottery fever hits Triangle ahead of two huge drawings
4 changes to the Mega Millions that you need to know
More mega millions
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fayetteville veteran waiting since 2016 for VA to pay medical bills
Girl buys first lottery ticket on 18th birthday, wins big
Wake County water wars rage on as state lawmaker steps in
Mega Millions jackpot at $458M for winning numbers drawing Tuesday night
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Cooper's office responds to Henderson's request for help
Missing for a month: Family pleas for helping finding Durham veteran
Vigil held outside state prison for criminal justice reform
Why 2018 could be an especially deadly year for cops
One hurt, another displaced by Fayetteville apartment fire
Man acquitted in third trial in NC teen's 2010 death
NC State player's spring breaks changing lives in Kenya
Louisiana officer fired, 1 suspended in Alton Sterling shooting
Show More
Garner man charged in deadly drag racing crash
Murder charge filed in 2014 case of missing Fayetteville woman
Deported Fort Bragg veteran wins fight for US citizenship
About 30 dogs believed dead in Michigan kennel fire
First Easter weekend at new Raleigh cathedral
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NC State player's spring break in Kenya
PHOTOS: Shooting at Durham Walmart
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
More Photos