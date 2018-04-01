Man injured in officer-involved shooting at gas station in Zebulon

(Gary Cooper)

ZEBULON, NC (WTVD) --
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a gas station near a Zebulon Walmart.

The shooting happened at the Murphy Express gas station on East Gannon Avenue.


Police said it happened as officers were approaching a man with outstanding warrants. According to authorities, the man did not cooperate and, instead, pulled out a gun.

One of the two officers then also pulled out a gun, police said.

The officer fired one round at the man, hitting him.

The officer is OK.

The suspect is in critical condition at WakeMed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
