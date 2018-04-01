Man injured in officer-involved shooting at gas station in Zebulon

ZEBULON, NC (WTVD) --Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a gas station near a Zebulon Walmart.
The shooting happened at the Murphy Express gas station on East Gannon Avenue.
BREAKING: Officer involved shooting at the Walmart in Zebulon. Details as the come. pic.twitter.com/hkbVYunD6Z— Gary Cooper (@GaryCooperWTVD) April 1, 2018
Police said it happened as officers were approaching a man with outstanding warrants. According to authorities, the man did not cooperate and, instead, pulled out a gun.
One of the two officers then also pulled out a gun, police said.
The officer fired one round at the man, hitting him.
The officer is OK.
The suspect is in critical condition at WakeMed.
