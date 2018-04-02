EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3244711" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Brianna Ashanti Lofton is facing multiple charges.

The Raleigh Police Department has arrested the mother of the baby seen smoking in a viral video on Facebook.

The mother of a 1-year-oldconfessed to giving the drugs to her child, according to the search warrant.The warrant states 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton "confessed to the act."Lofton is facing charges of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency and possession of marijuana.A version of the video that received more than 1 million views was posted by a user who urged the mother's arrest.The 10-second video showed the hand of an adult off-screen holding what appeared to be a cigarillo to the child's lips. The child then appeared to inhale and puff smoke.Allan Maldonado, 18, is also facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a child and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.