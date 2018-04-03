TECHNOLOGY

Panera Bread data breach exposes customers' information for nearly 8 months, security company says

EMBED </>More Videos

Panera Bread data breach exposes customers' information for nearly 8 months, security company says (WTVD)

Have you ordered a bread bowl - or anything - from Panera Bread within the last two years? If so, you may want to check your bank statements.

Panera is the latest national company to suffer a data breach, reportedly leaking customer information including names, addresses, birthdays, and portions of credit card numbers.

A cyber security expert said the information was available on the company's website for roughly eight months.

According to Krebs on Security, at least 37 million customers were potentially affected after they used the company's delivery service.

However, Panera claims the issue was resolved and less than 10,000 people were affected.

"Our investigation is continuing, but there is no evidence of payment card information nor a large number of records being accessed or retrieved," company officials said in a statement sent to ABC News.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologydata breachcredit cards
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Snapchat takes dig at Facebook with Russian profile filter
Can Facebook guess your political affiliation? Probably.
Under Armour, MyFitnessPal data breach affects 150 million users
Happy Birthday, Apple!
More Technology
Top Stories
Durham police identify dirt biker killed in crash
NC man goes to gas station to satisfy juice craving, wins $100K
Mother allegedly used stun gun to wake son for Easter church service
Couple forced child to drink toilet water, police say
2 critical after chase, crash on S. Eastern Blvd in Fayetteville
Is your phone showing snow this weekend? It's possible...
Cary intersection getting a facelift
Parkland students using clear backpacks after massacre
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
Vets sound off on what's working and what's not at Durham VA
Fire destroys Clayton family's home, kills family pet
Sanford mother, son hospitalized after dog attack on Easter
Raleigh man pleads guilty to 2 counts of child pornography
More News
Top Video
Lee Vasi contest ends 'American Idol' run, other NC native continues
Panera Bread data breach exposes customers' information for nearly 8 months, security company says
Vets sound off on what's working and what's not at Durham VA
Cary intersection getting a facelift
More Video