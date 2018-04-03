CRIME

Sex offender arrested at Apex park

Jonathan Hartgrove

By
APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man on the sex offender registry has been arrested for allegedly "holding sexual conversations with two juveniles" at an Apex park.

Apex police charged 36-year-old Jonathan Hartgrove of Raleigh with being a sex offender on child premises and possession of drug paraphernalia. State officials have now also charged him with a probation violation.

According to court documents, Hartgrove was talking to the juveniles Monday at the Hunter Street Park.

That park is also home to the popular Apex Skate Park.

According to online records from the state Sex Offender Registry, Hartgrove was convicted in Johnston County in late 2014 of "Third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor". Such charges are usually connected to child porn.

Online records at the state Division of Corrections also show numerous drug convictions.

In the warrant for Hartgrove's arrest, police say the paraphernalia he had included needles.

Hartgrove will face a judge for the first time this afternoon at the Wake County Justice Center.

ABC 11 will be there and have the latest on the hearing beginning at 4 PM on Eyewitness News.
