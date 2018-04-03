COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Panhandling ordinance won't deter Fayetteville homeless advocate

Making sense of the new panhandling ordinance in Fayetteville: There are penalties in place for both the panhandler and the giver.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department is developing an enforcement policy for the city's new panhandling ordinance.

The ordinance prohibits the exchange of any item from a person on a city intersection or road to a car or vice versa.

The measure fines both the sender and the receiver with the overall goal of improving the flow of traffic.

Fayetteville police are tasked with enforcing the ordinance, which begins with education for both citizens and police officers, following by implementing a tracking system for civil penalties.

Bill Ramsey is an advocate for those in need and runs his own street feeding program.

He gives to anyone in need including those who drive up, and sometimes he does the driving.

But regardless of the penalty, Ramsey said he will continue his mission of helping others.

"I'll find a way. Tell them to meet me up the street. I've done it all my life. I've always helped people and loved every minute of it. I have no plans of changing," said Ramsey.

The civil fines start at $25 and increase based on frequency.
