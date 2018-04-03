Durham police investigate fatal shooting on Moreland Avenue

A man was shot dead on Moreland Street in Durham on Tuesday night.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday night in the 1000 block of Moreland Avenue.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 8 p.m. Upon arrival, the officers found a man lying dead in the middle of the street with an apparent gunshot wound.

A follow-up investigation is underway.

Neighbors told an ABC11 crew at the scene they saw a car speeding away with three people inside.

Moreland Avenue will be closed near Morehead Avenue for several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
