Durham police investigate fatal shooting on Moreland Avenue

The Durham Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday night in the 1000 block of Moreland Avenue.Officers were dispatched shortly before 8 p.m. Upon arrival, the officers found a man lying dead in the middle of the street with an apparent gunshot wound.A follow-up investigation is underway.Neighbors told an ABC11 crew at the scene they saw a car speeding away with three people inside.Moreland Avenue will be closed near Morehead Avenue for several hours.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.