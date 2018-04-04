Man shot near Raleigh apartment complex

Man shot at Raleigh apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man is in the hospital after police said he was shot Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Fox Ridge Manor Road.



The unidentified man was taken to WakeMed where he is said to be in fair condition.

Police have yet to release details surrounding the shooting.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash involving SUV, 18-wheeler on NC 57
Woman shoots and wounds 3 at YouTube before killing herself
Former NCCU women's basketball players get big win after ABC11 I-Team report
Second teen dies after chase/crash Monday night in Fayetteville
Raleigh parent upset about 'white privilege' paper sent home with student
