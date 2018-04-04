Death of 54-year-old man in Durham ruled homicide

Police are investigating the death of a 54-year-old man in Durham as a homicide.On March 30, officers were dispatched to a home on East Umstead Street for a call about a cardiac arrest.Michael Anthony Bullock, 54, was found inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Based on the autopsy performed by the medical examiner's office, police are investigating the case as a homicide.No charges have been filed.Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Hines at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves. Investigators are also attempting to locate Bullock's family members. Anyone with information about his family is asked to call Inv. Hines.