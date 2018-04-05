Armed robbery victim speaks: 'My brother...half his face was deformed'

EMBED </>More Videos

Willonte Miller-Torres, 20, is facing multiple charges. (WTVD)

By
The man authorities have been searching for more than a week and who was last seen wearing a gold jumpsuit, is now sporting a striped orange one.

Willonte Miller-Torres, 20, is facing multiple charges.

Police say he committed several crimes in two jurisdictions in one day.

There was a car chase, wreck and intense manhunt in Garner.

RELATED: Garner police arrest man in gold jumpsuit who led them on pursuit

Authorities say that came after the 20-year-old robbed two brothers in Raleigh.



"Everybody was masked up," said victim Bert Clarke III.

His sibling was beaten up.

"I wasn't hurt in any way, but my brother...half his face was deformed, disfigured," said Clarke. "He had a bunch of knots on one side of his face. You couldn't barely recognize him."

A Sony Playstation4, an iPhone, and money were taken.

"I couldn't really do anything," said Clarke.

The victim's brother is doing better now.

Miller-Torres was arraigned in court Thursday and asked the judge for a bond reduction.

The request was denied.

Miller-Torres is being held at the Wake County Jail on more than $675,000 bond.

His next court date is scheduled for April 26th.

ABC11 has learned he's been arrested several times in the last few years and had a couple other cases pending against him.

A Garner police officer was hurt during the chase.

A captain says that officer is doing well and will be out of work for a couple weeks because of the injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeGarner
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
I-Team: Investigators return to Raleigh's Blue Ridge Surgery Center
Wilson County pair sentenced for sex trafficking of minor
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Durham
Bladen County wildfire scorches more than 500 acres
Marine from Pinehurst among 4 dead in California helicopter crash
Two local young actresses cast as Lulu in musical 'Waitress'
8 arrests in major prescription opiate operation bust
Chinese tariffs could affect North Carolina tobacco and pork producers
Show More
Fire at scrap metal recycling center in downtown Durham
Sheetz to hire 550 workers in North Carolina
Goldsboro native killed during Vietnam War will be laid to rest
Audit: National Guard soldiers overpaid during Hurricane Matthew relief
8-year-old NC golf prodigy wins tournament to tee off Masters
More News