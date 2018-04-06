DOG

Raleigh fertility clinic is one of the first in the nation to use therapy dogs

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh fertility clinic is one of the first in the nation to use therapy dogs (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Carolina Conceptions is one of the first fertility clinics in the country to begin using a therapy dog to visit patients in the clinic.

Eight-year-old Bichon Frise G.G. -- short for Good Girl -- is, in fact, a good girl.

"There are definite studies that show if you can reduce stress in any type of medicine esp in infertility you increase pregnancy rates," said Carolina Conceptions Reproductive Endocrinologist Dr. Bill Meyer.

Dr. Meyer says he got the idea for the therapy dog from his wife, a pediatric oncology nurse.



"They bring support dogs for the kids and the kids just love it and benefit a lot from it but we figured hey if we could do it for kids it might really help our patients and so far it's been a big hit, it really has," Meyer said.

G.G. visits the clinic about two days a week on days normally set aside for procedures which can be even more stressful for couples. So far, the feedback has been all positive.

"People who are coming in here have a lot of anxiety for something very specific that a lot of people don't understand," explained patient Celeste Olsen. "So, to have someone to bring you joy, it's really exciting!" she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoginfertilityhealthanimalpetRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOG
Woman in serious condition after neighbors say she was attacked by dog in Durham
About 30 dogs believed dead in Michigan kennel fire
What's the most popular dog breed in Raleigh?
It's National Puppy Day! How you can help an area pup in need
More dog
PETS & ANIMALS
Kitty cop! Mich. police department on the hunt for a police cat
13 poisonous plants that can hurt your pets
Home away from home: Caring for the wild at Conservators Center
'Zombie raccoons' invading Ohio county
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Wake County teacher charged in sex crimes with child
Cumberland deputies investigating attempted child abduction
I-Team: State regulators request access after deaths at birthing center
I-Team: NCDOT asks police for help in construction zones
Man dead in shooting on Twisted Oaks Drive in Cumberland County
CDC warns public of 'nightmare bacteria'
Panthers' Davis facing four-game suspension, issues apology
3 behind bars after large drug seizure on I-95 in Nash County
Show More
Four charged with murder in connection to 2017 homicide at Motel 6 in Fayetteville
Triangle could see light snow late Saturday
NC Legislative Building getting heightened security measures
52-year-old woman dead in Harnett County house fire
Warrant: Uncle left 2 kids unattended while he drank at Crabtree Valley Mall
More News