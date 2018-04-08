Search underway for Fayetteville man last seen camping at Singletary Lake State Park

Jesse Sgro (Credit: NC State Parks)

A search is underway for a 23-year-old Fayetteville man who was last seen at Singletary Lake State Park.

Jesse Sgro was last seen early Saturday morning while camping with a group.

He is five feet six inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white sweater with a grey chevron pattern, khaki pants, and burgundy New Balance brand shoes.

More than 15 local agencies and volunteers are assisting NC State Parks in the search.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NC American Idol contestant hopes to bring title back to the state
18-year-old dies after being found shot in car in Fayetteville
ABC11's DeJuan Hoggard is 'Dancing Like the Stars' in Raleigh
Facebook will tell you on Monday if Cambridge Analytica accessed your data
Police: Wendell man shot while trying to rob convenience store
$3.5 mil raised for hockey team after fatal bus crash
22-year-old charged with armed robbery after fatal shooting in Raleigh
Tommy Hilfiger releases disability-friendly spring line
Show More
More than 40 may be dead in possible chemical attack in Syria
Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son
Ford recalls trucks, SUVs for transmission shifter problem
2 soldiers killed in Fort Campbell helicopter crash ID'd
SC resorts looks for people who threw carrots at alligator
More News