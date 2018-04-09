WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --A man is behind bars after police said he drove the wrong way down a dual lane highway while intoxicated and hit another car, injuring a woman Sunday.
The case is now attracting the attention of immigration officials because officials say the driver was in the country illegally.
Court documents state 28-year-old Jesus Alvarado-Velez was arrested on Knightdale Road and Old Milburnie Road.
He faces charges of felony serious injury by vehicle, driving while impaired, and driving the wrong way on a two-lane street.
Jesus Alvarado Velez, accused of injuring someone while impaired and driving the wrong way on a dual lane highway, is expected in court in Wake County today. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/5s0EpH7O8a— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) April 9, 2018
The victim, Lakeatia Daniels-Owens, suffered life-threatening injuries; her current condition is unknown.
Officials say there's now an ICE detainer on Alvarado-Velez.
He is due in court Monday morning.