16-year-old accused of stabbing classmate in school cafeteria

WAVERLY, Ohio --
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl stabbed a classmate once in the back with a knife in an Ohio high school cafeteria and was quickly taken into custody.

Officials say the wounded girl was hospitalized in stable condition after the stabbing Friday morning at the high school in Waverly, roughly 60 miles south of Columbus.

District Superintendent Edward Dickens says a teacher helped apprehend the attacker, and a school resource officer was on scene within seconds. Dickens says two school nurses helped tend to the injured girl.

After a lockdown, students were dismissed for the day once police ensured there was no further threat.

Officials didn't comment about a motive for the stabbing.

Authorities say the teen suspect will face attempted murder and felonious assault charges in juvenile court.
