Stepped-up security at Chapel Hill schools Tuesday after threat

There will be a heightened police presence Tuesday at Chapel Hill High School, Smith Middle School and Seawell Elementary School after a threat was made against the high school, a Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools spokesperson confirmed to ABC11 on Monday night.A message was sent out to parents Monday afternoon.The threat was directed at the high school, but because the other two schools are adjacent, all on Seawell School Road, the security presence will be "noticeably" visible on all campuses.According to the message, a man who was walking in the woods near the high school reportedly told four girls, all younger than 10, that he was going to "shoot up the school on Tuesday."School officials said in the message that student and staff safety is the top priority.