3 busted in alleged meth lab at Cumberland County home

From left, Terry McLamb, Timothy Wayne Huff, Curtis Wayne Huff. (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office took three people into custody after raiding a home that allegedly was being used as a meth lab.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Narcotics Unit along with the SBI executed a search warrant April 5 on Blue Bird Lane after investigating complaints from neighbors in the area.

Terry McLamb, 60, was charged with maintaining a dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia

Timothy Wayne Huff, 64, was charged with manufacture methamphetamine, possess precursor chemical: pseudoephedrine, sulfuric acid, possess precursor chemical: ammonium nitrate, petroleum based solvents, lithium metal, possess precursor chemical: ethyl ether, sodium hydroxide, conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling controlled substance & possession of drug paraphernalia.

Curtis Wayne Huff, 34, was charged with manufacture methamphetamine, possess precursor chemical pseudoephedrine, sulfuric acid, possess precursor chemical ammonium nitrate, petroleum based organic solvent, lithium metal & possess precursor chemical ethyl ether, sodium hydroxide, and conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine.

All three are being held under a $100,000 secure bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
meth labmethcumberland county newsdrug bustCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Missing toddler found unresponsive in the water in Durham County
Krispy Kreme property sale leaves bad taste for locals in downtown Raleigh
Family of pregnant teen found dead in Southern Pines: 'We expect justice to be served'
Current Triangle traffic
Stepped-up security at Chapel Hill schools Tuesday after threat
Cumberland County woman faces human trafficking, sex-related charges
Search continues for missing Fayetteville man at state park
Love tacos? This might be your dream job
Show More
Judges rule for NC GOP in latest power struggle with Gov. Cooper
Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer
Durham police warning residents about recent trend of 'paintball wars'
Police: Homeowner fired at intruders in Raleigh shooting
Veterans upset about travel reimbursement delays at Durham VA
More News