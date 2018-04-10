NC State cheer wins 2 national titles

ICYMI - @NCSUCheer came home from the NCA Collegiate Cheer Championship with 2️⃣ national championships.



N.C. State cheerleading brought home two national championships from the NCA and NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship in Daytona, Florida.The Wolfpack won the Small Coed Cheer Division IA and Game Day Division IA.This marks the first time in program history that N.C. State has won multiple national championships in the same competition. N.C. State cheerleading has now won the Small Coed Division IA Championship six times in program history, according to N.C. State Athletics.