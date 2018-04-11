EDUCATION

WCPSS superintendent requests $58.9 million in proposed budget

EMBED </>More Videos

Wake County Schools want 58.9 million for budget.

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Wake County Public School System staff presented the Superintendent's Proposed Budget to the Board of Education Tuesday for the 2018-2019 school year.

This year's proposal requested an increase of $58.9 million in county funding.

Nearly $48 million of the request is needed to maintain current levels of service to children in our community.

This addresses recent decisions by state lawmakers, opening four new schools, absorbing student population growth in existing schools and covering a shortfall in special education.

The proposal also includes $11 million in improvements. A majority of that funding would be used to increase the number of school counselors, social workers and psychologists as well as services for the Academically and Intellectually Gifted.

The Board of Education will review the budget over the next several weeks, receiving public input, and making adjustments as necessary before presenting a proposal to the Wake County Board of Commissioners in May.

For more information, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfinancebudgetwake county schoolsWake CountyNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Teacher praised after rant about students, parents
New budget, lowering class sizes on Wake County school board agenda
Stepped-up security at Chapel Hill schools Tuesday after threat
Wake County students build innovation kits for fifth-graders
More Education
Top Stories
Airbnb gives Apex man trip to Spain, flamenco lessons after 'Wheel' flub
500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines
Police seeking information in death of pregnant 18-year-old in Southern Pines
Trooper: Man faces new charge in wrong-way death crash
Paul Ryan won't run for re-election: 'I have given this job everything I have'
Raleigh man who attacked police served time for second-degree murder
3-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Durham Co. creek
Boy dies from energy drink; SC proposes bill to limit caffeine for teens
Show More
Man shot during argument over Slim Jim at gas station
Tractor-trailer carrying kegs falls from ramp onto I-95
As Russia warns against US strike, Trump threatens missiles
Algerian military plane crashes in field, killing 257 people
Apex man on 'Wheel' admits, 'I just screwed up' after mispronouncing 'flamenco'
More News