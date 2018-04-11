COLUMBIA, S.C. --A proposal bill n South Carolina could ban the sale of energy drinks to anyone under 18.
Parents of a 16-year-old boy who died from a caffeine-induced cardiac event are working with lawmakers to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else.
His family said he had a latte, diet Mountain Dew, and an energy drink within two hours before he died.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends adults consume no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine a day - an average of four to five cups of coffee, The State reports.
Energy drinks can contain far more caffeine - up to 300 milligrams.
Those who knowingly violate the law would face a misdemeanor charge and result in at least a $50 fine.