Proposed bill limits caffeine for teens after SC teen dies from energy drink

Proposed bill could make it illegal for teens to buy energy drinks in S.C.- Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on April 10, 2018. (WPVI)

COLUMBIA, S.C. --
A proposal bill n South Carolina could ban the sale of energy drinks to anyone under 18.

Parents of a 16-year-old boy who died from a caffeine-induced cardiac event are working with lawmakers to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else.

His family said he had a latte, diet Mountain Dew, and an energy drink within two hours before he died.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends adults consume no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine a day - an average of four to five cups of coffee, The State reports.

Energy drinks can contain far more caffeine - up to 300 milligrams.

Those who knowingly violate the law would face a misdemeanor charge and result in at least a $50 fine.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election
3 Raleigh police officers, wanted man injured during fight
3-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Durham Co. creek
Man shot during argument over Slim Jim at gas station
500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines
As Russia warns against US strike, Trump threatens missiles
Algerian military plane crashes in field, killing 257 people
Apex man on 'Wheel' admits, 'I just screwed up' after mispronouncing 'flamenco'
Show More
Yvonne Staples of hit-making Staple Singers dies in Chicago
N.C. State student charged with child sex crimes
Cumberland teacher charged with assault explains her version of events
WCPSS superintendent requests $58.9 million in proposed budget
Raleigh case serves as warning about rental home scammers
More News