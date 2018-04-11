California police warn women of 'slider' thefts at gas stations

EMBED </>More Videos

Southern California police are warning about "slider" thefts in which a thief slides up out of sight to a woman's car at a gas station and steals her purse. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. --
Southern California police are warning about "slider" thefts in which a thief slides up out of sight to a woman's car at a gas station and steals her purse.

Simi Valley police say they recently saw a new incident of the theft and there were two others in nearby jurisdictions.

The thieves generally find a victim at a gas station pump - usually a woman - and drive up on the opposite side of their vehicle.

EMBED More News Videos

Southern California police are warning about "slider" thefts in which a thief slides up out of sight to a woman's car at a gas station and steals her purse.



They bend down out of sight of the victim who is pumping gas, slide up to her car, open the door and take a purse or wallet. They then slide back into their own vehicle and drive off, with the victim having no idea.



Police are reminding people to take some basic precautions at gas stations: When pumping gas, close your windows, lock your doors and take your keys. Take your purse or wallet with you or at least put it out of sight.

Police also remind people to stay aware of their surroundings and don't be distracted by cellphones.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gas stationtheftsurveillance videoSimi Valley
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man dies 20 years after being abused, biological parents charged with murder
Man taken to hospital after tree falls on excavator in Johnston County
Rocky Mount baby found, mother remains missing
Suspect charged in officer-involved shooting on Easter in Zebulon
A big warm up is on the way!
Fayetteville police: Man carjacked woman at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Boehner reverses on marijuana, announces he's joining cannabis company
Airbnb gives Apex man trip to Spain, flamenco lessons after 'Wheel' flub
Show More
500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines
Police seeking information in death of pregnant 18-year-old in Southern Pines
Trooper: Man faces new charge in wrong-way death crash
Raleigh man who attacked police served time for second-degree murder
FAMILY MATTERS: Mom of 5 graduating from TSU law school
More News