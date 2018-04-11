SPORTS

Carolina Panthers reveal preseason opponents

CHARLOTTE, NC (WTVD) --
The Carolina Panthers revealed their four preseason opponents for the 2018-19 season on Wednesday - and all games will be against AFC competition.

The Cats open with the Bills at Buffalo the week of August 9-13, then come home for the Miami Dolphins the week of August 16-20.

The following week, they host Tom Brady and the AFC champion New England Patriots. The Panthers will close out the preseason in Pittsburgh for the week of August 30.

Catch all four games right here on ABC11.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsCarolina PanthersnflCharlotte
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
A lot to cheer about: Wolfpack brings home two national trophies
Wendell Carter Jr. undecided on entering NBA draft, parents say
Adidas executive James Gatto handed more criminal counts in college basketball probe
Adorable boy won't let tricky soccer ball scare him
More Sports
Top Stories
First responders cope with emotions after trying to save 3-year-old's life
Durham icon and co-founder of Chicken Hut dies on her birthday
Wake Forest man injured in coyote attack
Dead baby found in suitcase next to train tracks: Official
Widow of Fort Bragg soldier jumps with Golden Knights in honor of late husband
Man dies 20 years after being abused, biological parents charged with murder
Suspect in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center carjacking in custody
Apex High students return after being stranded in Europe
Show More
Man taken to hospital after tree falls on excavator in Johnston County
4 East Carolina frat brothers arrested after guns, drugs seized
Rocky Mount baby found, mother remains missing
Suspect charged in officer-involved shooting on Easter in Zebulon
Boehner reverses on marijuana, announces he's joining cannabis company
More News