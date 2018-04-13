POLITICS

Trump lashes out at former FBI director James Comey: 'LEAKER & LIAR'

President Donald Trump took aim at former FBI Director James Comey Friday morning in a strongly worded tweet, calling him a "LEAKER & LIAR" and saying that he should be prosecuted for allegedly leaking "CLASSIFIED information."



The comments come after details from Comey's new book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," were recently revealed in addition to his comments to ABC News in an exclusive interview with ABC News' chief anchor George Stephanopoulos.

The full interview is set to air Sunday night during primetime.

This is a developing story. Please check back in for updates.
Related Topics:
politicsABC NewsFBIabc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
POLITICS
Comey recalls Trump's reaction to dossier
Boehner reverses on marijuana, announces he's joining cannabis company
Paul Ryan won't run for re-election: 'I have given this job everything I have'
As Russia warns against US strike, Trump threatens missiles
More Politics
Top Stories
Police: Father used AR-15 to kill daughter he had incestuous relationship with
Police arrest man accused of killing pregnant Southern Pines teen
Raleigh police: Woman plows through intersection, crashes into woods
Chatham County employee charged after allegedly stealing funds from youth center
Inside the WPTF Station: An Untouched Time Capsule from the 1940's
Mom shamed for letting child eat PB&J at Target store
Former Henderson police chief accused in fatal shooting
VIDEO: ABC11 tastes Bull City Burger's 'tarantula burger'
Show More
Wake County residents get first look at NC-98 Corridor improvements
NC Zoo's first gorilla dies at age 50
Family of missing Fayetteville man work with church in search efforts
Father, daughter and baby they had together dead in homicide, suicide
Student hospitalized after large fight at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh
More News