Kevin Hart to Philadelphia Starbucks: Make this right

(AP)

PHILADELPHIA --
Philadelphia comedian Kevin Hart has responded to the controversial incident that took place at a Center City Philadelphia Starbucks resulting in the arrests of two men.



The 'Jumanji' actor tweeted the following message to Starbucks Sunday morning:

"Message to the @Starbucks in Philadelphia....Our city is shining bright like a diamond right now. Please make this situation right. I repeat please make this situation right!!!!!!! Once again MAKE THIS RIGHT"
EMBED More News Videos

Starbucks, police, lawyer respond to arrests. Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on April 15, 2018.



In a video posted to social media that has been viewed more than 8 million times, Philadelphia police officers can be seen arresting two black men Thursday inside the store at 18th and Spruce streets while other patrons ask 'What did they do wrong?'



In a follow-up tweet, Hart also questioned why the men were arrested.

"@Starbucks in Philadelphia I have watched the video and do not see these to [sic] young men doing anything wrong....Unless there is footage that shows otherwise you need to do what's right and handle the manager that was on duty accordingly," Hart tweeted.



Hart added that this is not a boycott of Starbucks.

"Let's make one thing very clear....This is not a boycott @Starbucks situation....This is horrible management. The manager on duty was wrong. It's that simple...That's who needs to take responsibility for this wrong doing," Hart tweeted.



Attorney Lauren Wimmer, who represents the two men, told Action News her clients were innocently waiting for a third person to conduct a business meeting. She said it was the manager at the Starbucks who called the police, and that her clients weren't doing anything wrong.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the department's internal investigation revealed the officers who responded to the scene acted appropriately, and in accordance with police guidelines.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross's full statement on the incident at a Philadelphia Starbucks, delivered via Facebook on April 14, 2018.



Starbucks issued an apology on Saturday:
"We apologize to the two individuals and our customers and are disappointed this led to an arrest. We take these matters seriously and clearly have more work to do when it comes to how we handle incidents in our stores. We are reviewing our policies and will continue to engage with the community and the police department to try to ensure these types of situations never happen in any of our stores."

Later that night, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson issued another apology, saying the company is investigating and will make any necessary changes to their practices. He also says he hopes to meet the two men personally to offer a face-to-face apology.

EMBED More News Videos

Starbucks apologizes after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral . Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on April 14, 2018.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
starbucksarrestviral videotrendingphilly newsentertainmentkevin hartCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Starbucks CEO apologizes, protesters call for change after arrests
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
Top Stories
THE LATEST: Tornado Watch issued for most of the area
NWS: Radar confirmed tornado in Guliford County
Preparing for a tornado
Fayetteville police searching for wanted attempted murder suspect
Teen charged in arson fire at Durham country club
Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Raleigh man dies in stabbing
Hundreds attend 2nd Amendment rally in Raleigh
Show More
Boston marks 5 years since marathon attack with tributes
Suspect wanted in shooting Harnett County sheriff's deputy caught
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Starbucks CEO apologizes after video of Phila. arrests goes viral
Starbucks responds after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
More News