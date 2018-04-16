Fayetteville council votes to begin process to remove embattled member

.@CityOfFayNC approves measure to begin process for removing Councilman Williams from position. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/KDHSbXYm3n — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) April 16, 2018

#breaking: Councilman Williams is withdrawing his recusal from voting on matters related to the Prince Charles Hotel, parking deck and baseball stadium. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/p0vAN0duBZ — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) April 16, 2018

.@CityOfFayNC special council meeting is now underway. The council will take up the controversy surrounding Councilman Williams. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/2EGkURwMqp — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) April 16, 2018

The City of Fayetteville voted Monday to approve a measure to begin the process of legally removing Councilman Tyrone Williams.Williams is under investigation after allegedly asking Prince Charles Hotel developer Jordan Jones for $15,000 in exchange for handling a favor with a property's title.Williams has refused to step down.PCH Partner Jones has said little regarding the investigation but told ABC11that despite the scandal embroiling Williams, PCH and the downtown development plans surrounding the stadium are "full steam ahead."