A Durham County woman took home a six-figure payday after hitting the jackpot on the Mega Bucks scratch-off game.Debbie Rogers of Rougemont won $200,000 with the $5 ticket she bought at the Rougemont Food Mart on North Roxboro Road in Rougemont.She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $141,003.