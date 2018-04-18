BUSINESS

3D printing is changing the world and North Carolina is a part of it

EMBED </>More Videos

And North Carolina is a part of it (WTVD)

3D printing is changing the world and North Carolina is a part of it.

It is a more efficient way to create a final product or idea in less time with less money.

Unlike traditional manufacturing, 3D printing saves time by "printing" plastic and other materials layer by layer.

This process is quicker than traditional methods and allows for more detail creating more complex designs.

3D printing has existed for over 30 years. Different materials can be used to create hard, soft, elastic, and even metal objects.

Proto Labs has been 3D printing for small and large businesses since 2001. They are located in the Raleigh area.

With a 70,000 square foot facility, Proto Labs employs more than 150 people and, in the next 5 years, they predict that they will create over 170 new jobs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business3D printing
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Facebook adds privacy settings to comply with European rules
Beyu Cafe sees more business after Starbucks boycott
Tax Day freebies and deals
Fayetteville council votes to begin process to remove embattled member
More Business
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Durham cab driver describes moment passenger attacked him
Man killed in hit-and-run on Durham Freeway ID'd
Woman accused of slashing of man's neck on GoDurham bus arrested
UNC Urgent Care 24/7 allows you to see a doctor from the comfort of your couch
Dick's Sporting Goods to destroy all unsold assault-style weapons
Texas dash-cam video captures house exploding
2 plead guilty in wild Lumberton bank robbery, chase shootout
FBI continues to search for information in deaths of 3 Lumberton women
Show More
Sutton's Drug Store celebrates 95 years with 95-cent hot dogs
We check out Raleigh's 18 Seaboard
Man charged with killing pastor's wife also charged in Vance Co. slaying
18-year-old charged with assault after large fight Athens Drive High School
Teacher awarded by police after noticing sex offender in Apex park
More News