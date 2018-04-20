SPORTS

NFL Draft Profile: Bradley Chubb, NC State

Bradley Chubb is expected to be one of the first five picks in the NFL Draft.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The day after N.C. State won its bowl game in 2016, I was on the same flight as Bradley Chubb.

The Wolfpack had just beaten Vanderbilt 41-17 in the Independence Bowl the night before.

As I would with every talented athlete, I asked Chubb whether he would leave school early for the NFL Draft.

Days later, Chubb announced he would come back for his senior season.

And what a season it turned out to be for him.

Chubb collected numerous awards including the 2017 ACC Defensive Player of the Year and The Bronco Nagurski Award.

The Combine is done, the Pro Day is over and the personal workouts are in the books.

Now we are days away from the NFL Draft, and Chubb anxiously awaits to see which team will draft him.

He won't have to wait long - Chubb is no doubt going to be a top first-round pick.
