  • LIVE VIDEO U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and the Rev. William Barber speak at Duke Chapel
SPORTS

Pro Football Draft Profile: Nyheim Hines, NC State

EMBED </>More Videos

N.C. State and Garner product Nyheim Hines has the speed NFL teams covet.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
One of my first times seeing Nyheim Hines perform was in high school.

Get more local sports news stories with the ABC11 News App

Hines, who attended Garner High School, was playing in a game where he scored four touchdowns in the first half.

Hines would go on to play his college ball at NC State, his favorite school growing up.

After seeing time primarily as a return man and receiver his first two seasons, the speedy Hines blossomed as a running back during his junior year.

He carried the ball 197 times for 1,112 yards, an average of 5.6 yards per carry, and scored 12 touchdowns, including a long of 83 yards.

North Carolina State running back Nyheim Hines (7) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown against Arizona State in the Sun Bowl.



He saved his best for last, torching rival North Carolina for 196 yards and two touchdowns in the regular-season finale, and then scoring three touchdowns in a Sun Bowl victory against Arizona State.

After his junior year, Hines announced he would enter into the 2018 NFL Draft.

At the NFL combine, Hines clocked the fastest 40-yard dash of any running back, running a 4.38.

Days away from the NFL Draft, we profile Nyheim Hines from NC State as he prepares to see where he will be drafted. Watch the video for a full report and our projection on where Hines will go in the draft.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnfl draftNC State WolfpackRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Duke baseball is on a roll, but huge series with NC State looms
Hurricanes hire ex-agent Krepelka as VP of hockey operations
Former NC State player assists with Greensboro tornado relief
Shaw women's tennis winning with international flair
More Sports
Top Stories
'She drove in!': Witness describes moment driver hit Raleigh dealership
Two Florida deputies killed in apparent ambush at restaurant
Inspector: Massive egg recall farm had ongoing rodent infestation
Troubleshooter helps Fayetteville man gets $500 in unclaimed cash
Parents upset over Athens Drive fight suspensions
NC man arrested for fraud; thousands of counterfeit coupons
Bragg soldiers undergo training for nuclear bomb attack
Southern Pines police prep for 4/20
Show More
4 dead, 3 children hurt in Asheville shooting
19th Annual Walk to Defeat ALS returns to Raleigh
Who is hero Southwest pilot Tammie Jo Shults
Police commissioner says he 'failed' in Starbucks arrests messaging
Gov. Cooper proposes $130M on school safety, youth mental health
More News