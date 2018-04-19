Pro Football Draft Profile: Nyheim Hines, NC State

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --One of my first times seeing Nyheim Hines perform was in high school.
Hines, who attended Garner High School, was playing in a game where he scored four touchdowns in the first half.
Hines would go on to play his college ball at NC State, his favorite school growing up.
After seeing time primarily as a return man and receiver his first two seasons, the speedy Hines blossomed as a running back during his junior year.
He carried the ball 197 times for 1,112 yards, an average of 5.6 yards per carry, and scored 12 touchdowns, including a long of 83 yards.
He saved his best for last, torching rival North Carolina for 196 yards and two touchdowns in the regular-season finale, and then scoring three touchdowns in a Sun Bowl victory against Arizona State.
After his junior year, Hines announced he would enter into the 2018 NFL Draft.
At the NFL combine, Hines clocked the fastest 40-yard dash of any running back, running a 4.38.
Days away from the NFL Draft, we profile Nyheim Hines from NC State as he prepares to see where he will be drafted. Watch the video for a full report and our projection on where Hines will go in the draft.