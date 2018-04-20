Medics test their ability to respond to nuclear disaster

EMBED </>More Videos

Morgan Norwood has an exclusive look at the emergency response training Bragg soldiers did in Indiana.

By
CAMP ADDERBURY, Ind. (WTVD) --
It's 36 hours post-blast, and within just 24 hours, communications are set, logistics have been arranged, and the Role 3 field hospital is up and running.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It's where true recovery begins. In the event of a nuclear blast, the field hospital would be full of patients and troops desperately attending to patients' needs.

"It has a wide range of capability. The X-ray, medical logistics, laboratory; it's got an ICU," said Col. Paula Lodi.



Lodi helps to oversee the medical portion of the Joint Civil Task Force. The 44th Medical Brigade teamed up with the Airforce's 81st Medical Brigade to quickly treat large numbers of critical patients.

It is part of a training exercise called Vibrant Response. It certifies members of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Force units through various scenarios.

Fort Bragg soliders train for nuclear nightmare
It's part of a training exercise called Vibrant Response. It certifies members of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Force units through various scenarios.


"We are used to only handling one or two patients at a time and now we're dealing with 30-plus patients," one medic said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armyfort bragg newscumberland county newsfort braggnuclear weaponsemergency drillIndianaFort Bragg
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Shock after Chapel Hill teacher assistant charged in Burlington murder
Gov. Cooper declares emergency in 2 counties for tornado
19th Annual Walk to Defeat ALS returns to Raleigh today
A call for justice at candlelight vigil for slain Durham restaurant owner
'Smallville' actress Allison Mack arrested in sex trafficking case
Now Open: County Fare, the Triangle's new food-truck focused venue
North Korea says it has suspended missile tests, will close nuclear test site
Mental capacity believed to be a factor in Raleigh dealership crash
Show More
Gabi's Grounds: Raleigh GoFundMe going viral
Durham family mourns after beloved husband, father killed in driveway
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Triangle students participate in National School Walkout
What Peters resigning means for the Hurricanes
More News