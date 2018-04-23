The original post went up Saturday, where you can see Jay Feely carrying a gun next to his daughter and her prom date.
On Sunday he said the picture was 'intended to be a joke.'
The prom picture I posted was obviously intended to be a joke. My Daughter has dated her boyfriend for over a year and they knew I was joking.— Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018
I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue
He added that his daughter and her boyfriend knew he was joking.