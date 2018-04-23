SPORTS

Former Giants, Jets kicker apologizes for tweeting controversial gun photo with daughter, prom date

A former Giants and Jets kicker is now apologizing after posting a controversial picture on social media.

The original post went up Saturday, where you can see Jay Feely carrying a gun next to his daughter and her prom date.

On Sunday he said the picture was 'intended to be a joke.'


He added that his daughter and her boyfriend knew he was joking.
SPORTS
