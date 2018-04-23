ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bon Jovi chooses Cary dad's band to open Raleigh concert

Chris Phillips and his IAMDYNAMITE bandmate Chris Martin will open for Bon Jovi.

By
CARY, NC (WTVD) --
A Cary dad and his bandmate are opening for Bon Jovi at Raleigh's PNC Arena Tuesday night.


You may remember, Chris Phillips and his IAMDYNAMITE bandmate Chris Martin won a video contest to open for the iconic rock band last year.

This time around, as Bon Jovi launched their "This House is Not for Sale" tour, Phillips said the band chose IAMDYNAMITE to open for them again, this time, in Raleigh.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"I think I'd be more nervous if we didn't do this last year," said Phillips. "If this was our first run at it, we'd be a little antsy I think, but this is - we kind of know what to expect, we know what we're getting into."

Phillips lives in Cary with his wife and three children.

He convinced Martin to move to Durham from Michigan last year so they could work on their music.

The Indy pop-rock duo said they've been writing new music and are thrilled about getting another opportunity to play an arena, especially where they call home.

"It's just fun to casually drop to people like, 'Oh Tuesday? I'm super busy. I've gotta open for Bon Jovi at PNC Arena.' And they're always like what?" Martin quipped. "It's definitely a big opportunity."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicmusicconcertjon bon joviwake county newsCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
NOW OPEN in Raleigh: Special discounts at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
'American Idol' voting goes live on both coasts!
Odds are in for royal baby name
Michael Jackson's moonwalk shoes to be auctioned
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Wet weather hitting the Triangle today, tomorrow
Canada police say driver that hit pedestrians in custody
Waffle House shooting suspect taken into custody
UNC junior forward Luke Maye enters 2018 NBA draft process
Alumni voicing disappointment with NCCU's new logo
PHOTOS: Prince William and Duchess Kate introduce public to new baby prince
Police: Woman punched RDU officer who said she couldn't fly with her dog
'American Idol' voting goes live on both coasts!
Show More
Mother charged after allegedly setting car on fire with kids inside
School safety, student mental health discussed at the House Select Committee
20-year-old dead after driver hits tree, fire hydrant in Raleigh
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
Former Giants, Jets kicker apologizes for tweeting gun photo
More News