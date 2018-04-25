Slow down - the faster you drive the more fuel you use. Every 5 mph over 50 mph is like paying an additional $0.18 per gallon, according to the Department of Energy

Share work or school rides by carpooling or consider public transportation

Do not use your trunk for storage - the heavier your car, the more fuel it uses

Combine errands - if possible, park in a central spot and walk from place to place

Gas prices are at a near three-year high and they're only going to keep climbing.The average price for a gallon of regular in North Carolina is $2.67 and nationally, it's $2.78, according to AAA.Demand is high and the cost of crude oil is rising.Experts said gas prices are expected to go even higher as we get closer to Memorial Day.