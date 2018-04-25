VIRAL VIDEO

Touching NC high school promposal goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Best friends' cute promposal goes viral. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 25, 2018.

YANCEY COUNTY, NC --
Promposal season is in full swing, and one heartfelt promposal from a student at Mountain Heritage High School has gone viral.

Rachel Newberry and Ben Robinson have been friends since they were toddlers.

"I wanted to do something big and special for Ben because I know he deserves that. He deserves something over the top and crazy," Newberry told WLOS.

On Monday, Ben walked into the auditorium to the song "You Got A Friend in Me."

As he walked down the aisle, Rachel's theater class handed him flowers until he reached the stage, where Ben met Rachel holding a sign asking him to prom.



"I thought I was going to start crying before he even came into the auditorium," she said. "I was so excited and nervous."

The teen said she always knew she wanted him for a prom date, she just wasn't sure how to ask - but it seems like her promposal was the perfect fit!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyprompromposalnorth carolina newstrendingbuzzworthyviral videoNC
VIRAL VIDEO
Clayton family featured on GMA after viral sock-laundry invention
Boys stop basketball game to kneel for passing funeral procession
WATCH: Video of Man opening cattails is absolutely mesmerizing
Ohio police save 17-year-old girl during attempted suicide
More viral video
SOCIETY
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding music
Black women claim they were discriminated against at golf club
Plastic surgery app targets kids
White artist's paintings of black subjects provokes big debate at Raleigh museum
More Society
Top Stories
15-year-old charged in crash that killed 2 Cumberland Co. teens
Harnett County deputy shot in face discharged from hospital
Boy trapped underwater for 9 minutes in Myrtle Beach resort pool
Woman says Delta workers tied her to wheelchair with blanket
Woman accused of trying to abduct babies from hospitals speaks out
What is an 'incel,' term Toronto van suspect used?
Military sex assault reports jump 10 percent
Audi recalls about 1.2M vehicles
Show More
Dad says he turned in son after he confessed to stealing a gun
Gas prices aren't coming down any time soon
Frustrated Walmart shopper grabs PA to beg for help
White artist's paintings of black subjects provokes big debate at Raleigh museum
Black women claim they were discriminated against at golf club
More News