YANCEY COUNTY, NC --Promposal season is in full swing, and one heartfelt promposal from a student at Mountain Heritage High School has gone viral.
Rachel Newberry and Ben Robinson have been friends since they were toddlers.
"I wanted to do something big and special for Ben because I know he deserves that. He deserves something over the top and crazy," Newberry told WLOS.
On Monday, Ben walked into the auditorium to the song "You Got A Friend in Me."
As he walked down the aisle, Rachel's theater class handed him flowers until he reached the stage, where Ben met Rachel holding a sign asking him to prom.
Best friends+best prom proposal= memories for a life time. #greateststudentsever pic.twitter.com/zk7yBW0wXM— Mountain Heritage HS (@heritagecougars) April 23, 2018
"I thought I was going to start crying before he even came into the auditorium," she said. "I was so excited and nervous."
The teen said she always knew she wanted him for a prom date, she just wasn't sure how to ask - but it seems like her promposal was the perfect fit!