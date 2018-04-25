PETS & ANIMALS

Dog-less days of summer: No pups allowed at newly opened Hope Mills Lake

EMBED </>More Videos

Want to enjoy Hope Mills Lake? Leave the pup at home.

By
HOPE MILLS, NC (WTVD) --
A "dog fight" is brewing in Hope Mills after town leaders banned dogs from the recently reopened and very popular Hope Mills Lake.

Hope Mills was awarded nearly $800,000 in grants to improve pedestrian walkability leading to the park.

However, according to new signs, it's the four-legged pedestrians that aren't welcome in the recreation areas.

"If you want to go down to the lake or have any animal, as long as you have them on a leash, I don't see the problem," said dog owner Brittany Barley.

But town officials do, especially with those who don't pick up after their pets.



"We have had complaints recently. When people come over and want to lay out. But there's obviously areas where pets have been around," said Public Works director Hector Cruz.

Cruz said when you add pet waste to the geese waste, it makes for a public health hazard. In the meantime, Cruz said Parks and Recreation may look into pet-waste-disposal areas but for now the rule states that pets must remain on the walking trails rather than the recreation areas.

"I would say not to have that limit your desire to come to the park. These are just rules," Cruz said.

Public Works told ABC11 that Parks and Rec plans to hire full-time park attendants to enforce the rules.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsrecreationdogscumberland county newsHope MillsCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Police investigating pit bull attack on Lower Manhattan subway
WATCH OUT! Goose attacks high school golfer
Squirrel wins UC Berkeley student senate seat
NC Museum of Life and Science welcomes new litter of red wolf pups
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
'Tragic accident' in Outer Banks after wave sweeps child away
Raleigh police seek public's help identifying, locating man accused of tasing employee, robbing store
Pastor who lost wife in fatal attack, burned home testifies in court
Two Triangle hospitals get lowered grades in new national report
TIMELINE: How Meek Mill ended up in jail and then 76ers game
15-year-old charged in crash that killed 2 Cumberland Co. teens
Fire kills 2 goats at barn that was also operating as daycare
NC woman charged with faking cancer for 8 years
Show More
Durham man at bottom of donor list; advertises need for new kidney
Downtown Raleigh worker confronts unlikely vandal
Audi recalls about 1.2M vehicles
George H.W. Bush is 'alert and talking'
Harnett County deputy shot in face discharged from hospital
More News