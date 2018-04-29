Beddingfield High School chorus group involved in bus crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Members of the Beddingfield High School band & chorus were involved in a crash in SC. (WTVD)

WILSON, NC --
Authorities say 17 people were hurt, two seriously, when a charter bus carrying a high school chorus team crashed in South Carolina.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy tells WCIV-TV the crash happened early Sunday on Interstate 95 in the state's southeast. He says the bus was carrying about 30 students and adult chaperones back to North Carolina from Orlando. The chorus is from Beddingfield High School in Wilson.

McRoy said the bus heading northbound ran off the left side, crossed southbound lanes and went down an embankment.


McRoy said two suffered serious injuries, including the driver. Nine others were taken to the hospital by paramedics, and six more arrived later for treatment.

The Beddingfield Chorus Facebook account said all students and chaperones treated at the hospital "should be fine."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus crashbus accidenthigh schoolNCWilson
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Top Stories
Update: 3 arrested in Hoke County shooting that left 26-year-old father dead
Second body pulled from Hyco Lake after empty boat found floating in water
Myrtle Beach city officials warn people to leave sea turtles alone
We asked, you answered: What's your favorite thing about the Dogwood Festival?
Love long drives and dogs? This organization is for you
Search underway in SC for NC woman missing 23 years
US says crossing is full before caravan of 200 migrants arrives to seek asylum
NRA bans weapons during Pence appearance
Show More
Sprint, T-Mobile to combine, companies announce
Durham Police: 35-year-old woman injured during shooting on Springdale Drive
Rogue cat named Pepper rescued after running loose in JFK Airport
Red Wolf pup dies one week after NC Museum of Life and Science welcomes new litter
Thousands pack Raleigh for annual Brewgaloo festival
More News