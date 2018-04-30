You've heard about it. You've seen the construction. Now, as we're approaching the Grand Opening, you may have some questions about the Raleigh Union Station.510 West Martin Street in Raleigh.Expected to be fully operational in June 2018.The new station replaces the old Amtrak Station on Cabarrus Street. That building's size and location cannot accommodate current ridership demand or expected growth. The project reused an industrial building that had been vacant since 2005. The 26,000 square foot building provides 9,200 square feet of passenger areas, more than five times the space of the former station.Funding for Phase I is made possible through the United States Department of Transportation's program-Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery Grants (TIGER 2012 and TIGER 2013); an American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) grant; and state and City contributions. The City's CMAR contract value is approximately $61 million of the total funding.Beginning in June 2018, Amtrak and NCDOT will offer four daily round trips between Raleigh Union Station and Charlotte. The new station also serves Amtrak's long-distance Silver Star passenger train, providing service to the Northeast and Florida.That will come at a later date.